Child rights body to hold awareness drives against superstitious practices

kolkata: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) will conduct more awareness campaigns against superstitious practices in the aftermath of Tiljala case, where a minor girl was allegedly abducted and murdered by her neighbour. The incident took place on Sunday.



“We are planning to hold more awareness campaigns on this kind of superstitious practice. We should make people more aware. This is such an unfortunate incident,” Commission Chairperson Sudeshna Roy said, adding: “We are always trying to make people aware not just against superstition but against all kinds of malpractices and child rights.”

Sources informed that according to the statement of the accused, the person had approached a man who practised black magic on the matter of his wife’s inability to conceive a child.

Reportedly his wife had two miscarriages in the past. The accused in his statement also stated that the man had advised him to sacrifice a child aged around eight years and assured him that after this his wife would conceive.

“I, along with my consultant, had met the father of the deceased child at the police station. The father had specifically told us that the police were proactive and were there from the beginning,” Roy said.

The child had been missing since Sunday morning. She had gone downstairs to dump garbage but did not return. After searching for the girl for a few hours, her family members approached the police around noon. While searching the flats, cops found the girl’s body wrapped in a sack from inside Kumar’s flat.

He was immediately taken into custody and the girl’s body was sent for autopsy after the necessary procedure.

Roy, while condemning the incident, said: “I feel that there should be a fast track court for this case. We have already asked the police for a report and information on what action is being taken now. We have also asked for the post-mortem report.”

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has also taken cognisance of the matter of the death of the girl. The NCPCR has also issued notice to the DGP and Chief Secretary of Bengal.