Child rights body issues notice to Howrah Police Commissioner

Kolkata: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday issued a notice to the Howrah Police Commissioner over the alleged use of children in the incident of violence that erupted in the state on Ram Navami.



NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanoongo on social media posted: “Taking cognizance of the use of children in the incident of violence during the Ram Navami procession in Howrah, West Bengal @NCPCR has given a notice to the police commissioner of Howrah.”

According to the instructions, an Action Taken report may be submitted within two days from the receiving the letter.

In the notice, they mentioned that the Commission had come across a post on social media wherein it had come to the notice that during the procession, the mob had turned violent and children were allegedly seen to be used in stone pelting.