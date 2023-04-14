Child prodigy from Balurghat makes it to India Book of Records

balurghat: A four-year-old girl has made entry into the India Book of Records for her prodigious talent. She can uninterruptedly utter the names of 64 countries, 28 states and eight Union Territories and their capitals in barely 2 minutes and 25 seconds.



The child prodigy, Dipanwita Barman, resides in the Kismat Ramakrishnapur area under Chingispur GP located on the India-Bangladesh border. As soon as the certificate arrived from India Book of Records by courier on Wednesday, the residents of the border area were all amazed. The wonder kid is the only daughter of Surajit Burman, a civic volunteer by profession. Her mother Mallika is a homemaker. She used to go to a local ICDS centre. Both Surajit and Mallika were surprised to see a strange talent in her. She never forgets a complex word once it reaches her ears. Her formal education is yet to begin as stated by her parents. If anyone asks her the name of the capital of any country, the little kid tells it in a moment. The names of union territories, multiple states and capitals are all on the tip of her tongue. Not only that, she can also answer many complex questions of general knowledge. The talent of the little girl has also impressed the BSF officials of the locality. As per their suggestion, the parents had contacted the concerned authority of India Book of Records recently after which the success followed.