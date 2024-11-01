Child injured in Patuli crude bomb explosion

Kolkata: A minor boy was injured after a crude bomb exploded in his hand on Friday morning in Patuli.

Two boys aged between 10-15 years were playing in a park located near the Patuli Police Station around 11:30 am on Friday. One of them spotted something wrapped in a paper which resembled a ball. When he picked it up the object exploded. The boy suffered critical injuries on his face and hands.

Hearing the explosion and the scream of the boys screaming, local residents came out of their homes and took the injured boy to Baghajatin State General Hospital where he was admitted. Meanwhile, police got another call from the residents of Patuli about a suspected live bomb.

The place where the bomb was seen was near the same park where the explosion took place a few hours ago. Immediately, cops from Patuli Police Station along with a bomb squad reached the spot.

The crude bomb was taken to a safe place. Later, Deputy Commissioner (DC) South Suburban Division (SSD), Bidisha Kalita Dasgupta visited the spots and conducted an enquiry. Police have launched a probe to find out who placed the bombs at the park frequented by children.