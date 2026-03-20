Child gets locked inside school toilet, rescued after 3 hours

BALURGHAT: A Class II student was rescued after being accidentally locked inside a school toilet for nearly three hours at a primary school in the Shibbari area under Gangarampur police station on Wednesday evening, triggering outrage among parents and residents.

According to local sources, the incident occurred shortly before the school closed in the afternoon. The young student reportedly went to the toilet before the end of school hours. However, when the school closed around 3 pm, the premises—including the toilet—were allegedly locked by the headmaster without ensuring that all students had exited.

As other students and teachers left the campus, the child remained trapped inside the toilet. Terrified, the student reportedly cried for help for hours while confined inside.

The situation came to light in the evening when a group of labourers unloading furniture from a vehicle in a nearby field heard the child’s cries coming from inside the school. Alerted by the unusual sound, they informed locals, who rushed to the spot. The police were subsequently notified.

Following the alert, officials from the block administration reached the school, broke open the lock and rescued the child. The student was later handed over safely to the guardians.

The incident has sparked strong resentment among parents and residents, who accused the school authorities of gross negligence and demanded strict action against those responsible.

The headmaster of the school, Bijoy Chandra Barman, declined to comment on the matter. Gangarampur Block Development Officer Arpita Ghoshal said: “Upon receiving the information, the child was rescued and handed over to the parents. The headmaster has been cautioned, and an inquiry into the incident has been initiated.”