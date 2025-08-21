Child dies at Itahar Block Hosp, family stages stir

RAIGANJ: Tension erupted at Itahar Block Hospital in North Dinajpur on Tuesday night after the death of a one-and-half-year-old child, allegedly owing to medical negligence. The deceased, identified as Soham Khan, a resident of Churaman village in Itahar, was stung by wasps.

The relatives of the deceased and locals staged agitation demanding the punishment of the doctor who had treated the child. After being informed, a large contingent of police reached the spot and controlled the situation with the assurance that the matter would be investigated.

According to the family members, Soham, along with his mother and grandfather was stung by a swarm of wasps near their house on Tuesday afternoon. They were rushed to Itahar Block Hospital for treatment. Saheb Khan, the child’s father said: ”The doctor gave my son an injection and discharged him. But after returning home, his condition worsened. When we revisited the hospital, the doctor refused him admission and asked us to go back home. Later at night when his health deteriorated further, we rushed him to the hospital again, where the doctors declared him dead. Timely medical intervention in the hospital could have saved my child. However, the attending doctor ignored his responsibility. We want him to be severely punished. “

Monu Gora Ekka , the Block Medical Officer of Health of Itahar Block Hospital said: “We received a complaint from the patient party for negligence of treatment. The matter is being investigated.”