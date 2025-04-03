Child death: HC directs IVF clinic to preserve patient records

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed an in-vitro fertilization (IVF) centre to properly maintain the record of all the patients and processes undergone by the patients in the said institute until further orders.

The case concerned the death of a four-year-old daughter who was suffering from leukemia. The parents moved the high court seeking action against the IVF centre for not disclosing donor details that were necessary for bone marrow transplant. The couple, who became parents via IVF were unaware that the ovum and sperm were not theirs.

The petitioner’s counsel submitted at the bench of Justice Amrita Sinha that the discovery was made when for the stem cell therapy the parents were asked to get a DNA test done. The DNA test resulted in zero match. The shocked parents then asked the IVF centre regarding the same. They were told on that day some other woman by the same name was also admitted. When asked about details of the biological parents for the same, only the mother’s details was provided.

It was alleged that the institution does not keep any records of the patients. The respondent IVF centre sought time to file their response. The court directed that an affidavit-in-opposition be filed in four weeks and a reply two weeks thereafter. The respondent was directed to properly maintain the record of all the patients and processes undergone by the patients in the said institute until further orders.