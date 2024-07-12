Child abducted by sister-in-law

Malda: A minor boy, student of class V, was allegedly kidnapped by his sister-in-law for a ransom of Rs 2 lakh from Jadupur area under English Bazar Police Station.

On July 8, the kidnappers sent a video of the child being tied and beaten, asking them to pay the ransom immediately. The video went viral on social media. The parents of the kidnapped boy alleged that the police delayed taking the complaint. The police claim they are tracking the mobile tower locations. On July 8, Jahira Khatun, sister-in-law, took the boy with her to Katihar in Bihar to visit her parents. That night the ransom call and the video was sent to Basir Sheikh, father of the child, a labourer. Repeated video calls of torture were sent to the parents.

Selim Shaikh, elder brother of the child, said: “Halim Shaikh, my elder brother and husband of Jahira is in another state for work. She took the boy with her and abducted him demanding ransom.”

The family members suspect the involvement of another person, possibly someone with whom Jahira has an extramarital affair. The police said that they have also contacted Katihar Police regarding this.