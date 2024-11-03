Chikungunya outbreak detected in Malda: 24 cases confirmed in Kalaibari

Malda: An outbreak of Chikungunya has been reported in the Kalaibari area of the Habibpur block of Malda district. Health officials have confirmed that 24 individuals tested positive for the chikungunya virus, raising concerns among the local population, especially as an unknown fever had been spreading for the past three months.

Residents had initially reported experiencing fevers lasting one to two days, followed by severe body aches, particularly affecting the arms and legs. This troubling pattern prompted the district Health department to mobilise resources and conduct medical camps in affected villages, including Sarkarpara, Talukdarpara, Chowdhurypara and Dhanukpara, which together house around 4,000 residents. Alarmingly, reports indicate that nearly 50 per cent of the local population has displayed symptoms of the fever.

Sudipta Bhaduri, Chief Medical Officer of Health (CMOH), stated: “This is the first instance of such a large cluster of chikungunya cases in Malda. We are taking this very seriously.” Following a series of blood tests from approximately 50 residents, health officials sent samples to external laboratories for thorough examination. While the precise nature of the illness is still under investigation, preliminary symptoms closely resemble those of chikungunya, which is transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, also known for spreading dengue fever.

The district Health department is emphasising the importance of preventive measures to mitigate the outbreak.

Residents are advised to eliminate stagnant water around their homes and use mosquito nets while sleeping. Wearing long-sleeved clothing is also recommended as a precautionary measure.

In response to this health crisis, Rakesh Gain, joint Block Development Officer (BDO), visited the affected regions to interact with residents and assess the situation firsthand. He underscored the need for increased awareness and proactive health measures within the community. “We are closely monitoring the situation and have mobilised medical teams to conduct further assessments and educate residents about symptoms and prevention strategies,” Bhaduri added.

As health officials continue their efforts to control the outbreak, villagers are calling for enhanced medical services and more frequent health camps in their area.