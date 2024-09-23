Chief Secy visits flood-affected areas, distributes relief materials

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Sunday visited flood-affected areas at Pursura in Hooghly district and monitored the distribution of food and relief materials among the affected people.



Pant was accompanied by MP Arambag Mitali Bag and senior police officials.

The chief secretary handed over relief at a camp in Purusura and assured the affected people of all cooperation from the state government.

He said that soon after the normalisation of the flood-like situation, he will hold meetings with senior officials of the Irrigation and Waterways department and ascertain the reasons behind the breach of embankments in certain areas and take measures to prevent such phenomenon in future.

Parts of Khanakul, Pursura have been badly affected by heavy inundation allegedly due to indiscriminate water release by Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC)

State Agriculture Marketing minister Becharam Manna visited a relief camp at Hati High School in Pursura and distributed relief materials.

Ghatal in East Midnapore has been the worst affected due to flooding. MP Deepak Adhikar, popularly known as Dev, visited Ajabnagar on a boat along with state Disaster Management and Civil Defence minister Javed Ahmed Khan and other senior officials of the district administration. He handed over dry food, water pouches, tarpaulin and other relief materials to the flood-affected people.

Panskura in East Midnapore has also been affected in the flood and the district administration has reached out with relief materials and food to the best extent possible.

Amta MLA Sukanta Paul reached out with food and other necessary relief materials to the Uttar Bhatora area under his constituency which has been badly affected by the flood.