Chief Secy told to deal strictly on matters related to encroachment of govt land

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday issued directions on time-bound implementation of the state decisions related to service to the common people. Banerjee while chairing the Cabinet meeting at Nabanna also instructed Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to strictly deal with matters related to encroachment on land belonging to the various state departments.



Several ministers in the Cabinet meeting complained to Banerjee that land belonging to their respective departments had been encroached upon.

According to sources, Labour minister Moloy Ghatak raised the issue of 100 houses of the government lying unutilised for a long time in Asansol. Banerjee directed the state administration to take necessary measures for selling these houses.

According to sources in the state secretariat, Banerjee said that a preliminary report regarding implementation of a government’s decision should be submitted to her within 15 days and after six months, a detailed report with intricate details about implementation of the same should be given to her.

It may be mentioned that there is a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to look into the issue of implementation of decisions or schemes taken up by the state. The Committee needs to be more proactive in this area.

According to a Cabinet minister who refused to be named, Banerjee said that there have been some instances when public representatives face discomfiture with the general public questioning them over the slow progress of a particular project. Banerjee made it clear that she does not want such delays.

According to sources, Banerjee in the Cabinet meeting also gave an indication of an increase in the number of districts in the state. She directed to take into account the emotions of the people at the local level before deciding on increasing districts.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in August last year had announced that seven new districts will be carved out in Bengal for the smooth functioning of the state administration.

The plans were to have districts namely the Sunderbans, Ichhamati, Ranaghat, Bishnupur, Kandi, Berhampore and one in Basirhat. Presently there are 23 districts in the state.

The plans were to create the Sunderbans from South 24-Parganas, Ichamati under the Bongaon subdivision and Basirhat in North 24-Parganas, Ranaghat from Nadia, Bishnupur from Bankura and apart from existing Murshidabad, two new districts namely Kandi and Berhampore.

However, according to sources, the sentiments of some local people had come in the way that has led to the delay in carving out such districts.

It is learnt that Banerjee asked Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi to seek a report from the district administration within three months.