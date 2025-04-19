Chief Secy to review key projects, may discuss recent violence incidents

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant is scheduled to chair a high-level review meeting at the state secretariat, Nabanna, on Saturday with senior officials from 12 key departments to assess the progress of various ongoing projects.

Departments, including Home, Health, Disaster Management, Power, Public Health Engineering, Industry, Agriculture, Panchayat and Urban Development, will participate in the meeting.

According to sources, discussion may take place about the Murshidabad issue and fake medicine.

The district magistrates of all the districts, additional district magistrates, and secretaries of various departments have been asked to attend Saturday’s meeting. The Chief Secretary may issue necessary instructions to the Health department to check the circulation of fake medicines.

Sources said the Chief Secretary is expected to emphasise the implementation of development schemes during Saturday’s review meeting, with a special emphasis on identifying any challenges faced by beneficiaries in accessing government services.

Discussions will mainly focus on the development projects carried out by the 12 government departments whose officials will take part in the meeting.

It was also learnt that Murshidabad violence may also find a place in Saturday’s meeting and the Chief Secretary may take stock of the situation at the ground level.

Incidentally, despite Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requesting him to postpone his visit to the violence-hit Murshidabad district, Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday reached Malda.

A National Human Rights Commission India (NHRC) team also visited a relief camp in Malda to meet those displaced by the Murshidabad riots.