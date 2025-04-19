Chief Secy pushes for speedy implementation of key state projects

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Saturday held a review meeting to monitor the work progress of a dozen departments and passed necessary instructions to speed up work through clearing logjams taking the district magistrates into confidence. Pant instructed the MSME department to take necessary measures to speed up the process of setting up shopping malls in every district with two floors dedicated to self-help groups, as desired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The state Cabinet has already approved the setting up of 9 such malls, including two in Jalpaiguri. The district magistrates who attended the meeting virtually claimed to have identified land in 15 sites across several districts for setting up such malls. The Chief Secretary issued directions to ensure the clearing of such land through coordinated efforts so that the agencies who will be responsible for con-structing such malls can be identified. He explained the modalities and the credentials required for the agencies to be allowed to set up malls to the district magistrates. Pant also took stock of the preparations on the part of the Health department regarding dengue and malaria and so that all arrangements are in place for awareness and drive with the onset of monsoon. The Chief Secretary also reviewed the progress of various schemes under the Panchayat and Rural De-velopment department and passed instructions for special emphasis on the Jal Jeevan Mission project which has a target of providing potable water to every single rural household by March 2026. He also took stock of the activities of the state Agriculture department as well as the Irrigation de-partment so that all preparations were ready ahead of the monsoon.