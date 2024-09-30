Chief Secy inspects Teesta barrage

JALPAIGURI: On Sunday, state Chief Secretary Manoj Panth visited the Gajoldoba Teesta barrage to assess its infrastructure, following directives from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



The Teesta basin has faced significant damage in various areas since the flash floods in October 2023, with reports indicating that the riverbed has risen in certain locations. Monsoon seasons exacerbate this issue, as stones and soil wash down from the hills, contributing to an increase in the Teesta’s height. The Chief Secretary was accompanied by Jalpaiguri district magistrate Shama Parveen, Rajganj MLA Khageshwar Roy, Jalpaiguri Zilla Parishad karmadhkhsya Mahua Gope, along with officials from the Irrigation department and Gajoldoba Development Authority.

Recent findings from the District Irrigation department reveal that the riverbed has been elevated by as much as 7 to 8 feet in some sections. Consequently, the Teesta has been altering its course frequently, raising concerns over potential risks to areas including Changmari, Laltong Basti, Milanpally and Bakali village.

The state government has proposed a Rs 567 crore project for dredging the Teesta River from Sevoke to Mekhliganj. Discussions regarding the project are ongoing, with officials expressing apprehensions about the future stability of the Teesta barrage should these conditions persist.

During his visit, Chief Secretary Panth spoke to the barrage authorities to inquire about the current status of the Gajoldoba barrage, specifically the volume of water being released and the related challenges faced in surrounding areas.

He also consulted with engineers on various infrastructural concerns but declined to issue any media statements.