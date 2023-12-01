Chief Secy inaugurates 2nd batch of online coaching

Kolkata: H K Dwivedi, IAS, Chief Secretary, Government of West Bengal inaugurated the second batch of online coaching for UPSC Civil Services Examination (IAS, IPS) at 26 study centres across the state virtually from Nabanna on Friday.



The inaugural session was attended by all District Magistrates, SPs, CPs, ADMs, ASPs along with 50 selected candidates at each study centre for taking coaching for UPSC Civil Services Examination (IAS, IPS).

In June 2022, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 26 Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centres (SNTCSSC) in 22 districts of Bengal (except Kolkata) to start the first batch of online coaching.

Surajit Kar Purkayastha, IPS (retd.), Chairman SNTCSSC, Kolkata, S Suresh Kumar, IAS, DG, NSATI, B P Gopalika, ACS, Home & Hill Affairs department, Manish Jain, IAS, Principal Secretary, Higher Education department, Md Ghulam Ali Ansari, IAS, Secretary, MAME department, Jitin Yadav, IAS, Course Director, SNTCSSC were also present in the meeting.

Nearly 11,460 candidates registered for the screening test across the state, of which 1300 candidates have been selected for 26 Civil Services Study Centres (50 per centre) in 22 districts.

The selection was done based on screening test and interview score following the reservation rules and guidelines. Khan Study Group institute is the national level partnered institute which will take coaching classes for these selected candidates at the district study centres.

The duration of the course is 10 months. December to May will cater to prelims exam and June to September will cater to the Mains exam preparation.

The course work includes classes of all subjects of UPSC Civil Services Exam along with regular mock tests. All the IAS and IPS officers posted in the districts have been requested to hold sessions with the candidates at regular intervals to motivate them during the next 10 months so that a greater number of candidates get selected.