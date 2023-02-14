Chief Secy holds meet to take stock of preparedness

KOLKATA: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi on Monday held a high-level meeting at Nabanna to take stock of the preparedness for the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examination in the state.



He advised the concerned officials of the state administration involved in the conduct of the examination to be on the alert and ensure that complacency does not creep into the ranks with the TET (Teachers Eligibility Test) examination being held smoothly across the state on December 11 last year.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) and the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education which conducts the Madhyamik and Higher Secondary examinations respectively briefed the Chief Secretary about the measures adopted for the smooth holding of the examinations. The Madhyamik examinations is scheduled to start on February 23.

Dwivedi has emphasised upon the security of the question papers senior officials of the police administration were also asked to take suitable measures in terms of security.

WBBSE will withhold the results of the concerned school whose students indulge in such an act of ransacking. There have been instances when students had resorted to vandalism in schools, particularly on the last day of the Madhyamik examination.The concerned school whose students are involved in the ransacking will have to pay compensation for the loss of property to that particular venue where the incident occurred and will have to seek an apology, then only the results will be published.

The Board is also taking a slew of measures for boosting security by making three CCTVs compulsory for each of the venues involved in holding the examination. There will be 2867 centres for this year’s Madhyamik.