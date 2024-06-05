Chief Secy holds meet on commencing projects stalled due to MCC

Kolkata: Chief Secretary B P Gopalika held a meeting with secretaries of all departments and directed them to take suitable measures to commence all project works that were stalled with the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) due to the Lok Sabha elections. He also instructed for speeding up the project works that were progressing at a slow pace with MCC to be lifted soon.



According to Nabanna sources, Gopalika instructed the secretaries to focus on readying all work tenders during the monsoon months so that work orders can be given soon after the rainy season.

It should be noted that when the MCC is in place, only projects whose work order has been awarded

can continue.

The Cabinet meeting has also not been held for nearly three months. The Chief Secretary directed for making preparations for the same.

The ‘Cabinet memo’ from different departments should be prepared quickly so that the same can be passed in the ensuing Cabinet meeting. Usually Cabinet meetings are held twice in a month.

However, no such meetings have been held with the MCC in place as soon as the announcement for the Lok Sabha elections was made

on March 16.