Chief Secy holds introductory meet

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and Home and Hill Affairs Principal Secretary Nandini Chakravorty on Monday held an introductory meeting with the district magistrates virtually.

The district magistrates were directed to take stock of the ongoing work of various projects and at the same time prepare lists of new projects or those which will be completed soon. They were informed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may visit any district in the coming months for foundation stone laying,

inauguration and stock-taking of projects.