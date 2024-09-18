Chief Secy directs task force to intensify raids

Kolkata: Chief Secretary Manoj Pant on Tuesday held a meeting of the task force and instructed the members to continue with their raids in the market to ensure that the price of vegetables and other essential commodities do not go up ahead of the Puja.



Pant took stock of the current price of vegetables in the market which is more or less under control except onion which is continuing to create a big hole in the pocket of

the consumers. He directed the task force to be vigilant as a a section of businessmen tend to push up prices in an arbitrary manner citing damage to crops due to heavy rainfall in parts of south Bengal in the last few days. Prices may go up in the backdrop of rainfall but the task force should ensure that it does not rise indiscriminately.

The task force is responsible for keeping market prices in check by periodic raids.

The Chief Secretary will hold another meeting of the task force before the Puja to take stock of the

market situation.