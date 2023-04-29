Chief Secy calls meet to review monsoon readiness on May 2

kolkata: Chief Secretary HK Dwivedi has convened a meeting to take stock of monsoon preparedness May 2 at Nabanna Sabhaghar. Senior officials from the state Irrigation, Disaster Management department, Central Water Commission, Alipore weather office, Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Indian Army, Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) and concerned officials from state and Central government departments have been asked to be present in the meeting.



The meeting assumes significance with the weather office predicting chances of a cyclonic storm christened as ‘Mocha’ in the second week of May, though the path of the same can be ascertained only at a latter stage.

According to Nabanna sources, the issue of release of water from DVC that had resulted in flood-like situations in parts of the state previously will be taken up in presence of officials from Central Water Commission. The state wants to make it clear that water release from DVC should take place only after consultation with the state to prevent such flood like situations. The state is expected to start control rooms related with monsoon from early June. Chief Secretary is expected to take stock of the flood shelters, availability of relief materials and dredging of the dams in the meeting.