Chief Secy B P Gopalika gets extension for 3 months

Kolkata: The Centre on Monday extended the tenure of Bengal Chief Secretary B P Gopalika by another three months. Gopalika was slated to retire on May 31, 2024.

The department of Personnel and Training under the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions wrote to the state Additional Chief Secretary of the state department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms granting Gopalika’s extension of service for a period of three months till August 31, 2024, agreeing to the proposal of the state government in this regard. Gopalika had taken up

as Chief Secretary on December 31, 2023 replacing H K Dwivedi whose six months extended term ended on December

31, 2023. The last phase of elections in Bengal is on June 1 and the counting of votes on June 4.

In this backdrop, the state government was against any change in the topmost administrative post and accordingly in February had

written to the Centre seeking extension of Gopalika, who happens to be an IAS of 1989 batch.

Gopalika has earlier worked in important government departments like Transport, Animal Resources Development and Personnel and Administrative Reforms.