Chief Secy asks dist admins to wrap up ongoing works by May 3rd week

Even as the State Election Commission is due to announce the dates for the Panchayat polls, the meeting of the state’s Chief Secretary with district administration in which he reportedly ordered the latter that ongoing work must be wrapped up by the third week of May has sparked speculations that the election may take place in the final week of next month.

The dates of the Panchayat polls are yet to be announced but all the political parties in the states are looking ahead to the announcement since it would give a rough estimate as to how much time they have in hand for campaigning.

The state’s Chief Secretary Hari Krishna Dwivedi held a meeting with all the district administration officials on Wednesday asking them to wrap up all pending work in the district by the third week of May. He held a meeting with the district magistrates and sub-divisional officers concerning Duare Sarkar, insisting that the schemes which require reaching money to be reached to the accounts of beneficiaries, ought to be completed by April 20.

He also suggested that all grievances relating to state government schemes among beneficiaries be also addressed immediately. Amid this, the timeframe for the Duare Sarkar initiative has also been extended from April 20 to April 30 for the benefit of citizens.

This sudden and apparent hurry in the instructions has pointed to a possibility that the Panchayat elections may take place in the state in the third week of May. All parties have already started their campaigns, more or less, in most rural areas in the state. The Chief Minister is also due to hold a meeting soon to review the progress of these campaigns.

In December 2022, the Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari approached the Calcutta High Court on the basis of which the court in December had instructed the state government not to announce the poll dates till it hears the case in February.

Recently, the petition by Adhikari who had sought a re-assessment of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe figures in Bengal for the upcoming Panchayat elections was dismissed by the Supreme Court.