Chief Secretary to meet representatives of green cracker manufacturing units

Kolkata: Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi will hold a meeting with representatives of green cracker manufacturing units across the state on June 13 at Nabanna Sabhaghar.



Representatives from different organisations of green cracker manufacturers will attend the meeting.

A team led by MSME director U Swaroop with officials from the State Pollution Control Board, Fire, Explosive department and association of cracker manufacturers recently paid a visit to Sivakasi to examine how they have developed a thriving green cracker manufacturing industry and a report has been prepared which was presented before the committee constituted in connection with green crackers on June 6. The team has suggested changes for simplifying the process of issuance of licenses to green cracker manufacturers.

“We will seek suggestions from the stakeholders on simplifying the process for issuance of licenses so that it can be fast-tracked and on the basis of which the simplification will be carried out,” a senior Nabanna official said.

The process of issuing licenses to the manufacturers is a lengthy one in the state.

Recently, the Bengal Cabinet set up a committee headed by the Chief Secretary to find out the possibilities of setting up clusters of green cracker units in the districts that witnessed mushrooming of illegal firework factories.

The move, ministers present at the meeting held at Nabanna said, came in the backdrop of blasts at illegal firework factories in Egra in East Midnapore and Budge Budge in South 24-Parganas claiming multiple lives.