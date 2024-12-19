Chief Secretary asks DMs to extend deadline of ‘Silper Samadhan’ camps

Kolkata: State Chief Secretary Manoj Pant, on Wednesday, directed the District Magistrates (DM) to extend the ‘Silper Samadhan’ (Solution to Industry) programme by another week in blocks where footfall was unsatisfactory.

Pant took stock of the programme’s status that began on December 2 for awareness and enrollment in various schemes, particularly of the MSME department in the state. The programme is scheduled to end on December 20. The DMs will decide on hosting further camps which will be held for a period of another six days (excluding Sunday and December 25.

Pant directed the DMs to hold special meetings with the bank authorities for quick disbursal of funds for beneficiaries.

The district administration was further asked to examine the scope for more applications under the schemes to extend benefits to maximum people. The programme involves 8 to 10 schemes of the MSME department that include four new schemes introduced in March this year: Scheme of Death Benefit for Weavers & Artisans of West Bengal, West Bengal Handloom and Khadi Weavers Financial Benefit Scheme 2024, West Bengal Artisans Financial Benefit Scheme 2024 and West Bengal Bhabishyat Credit Card Interest Subsidy Scheme.

Departments like Backward Classes Welfare, Minority Affairs, Horticulture, Panchayats and Rural Development and Technical Education are also a part of the camps since these departments have bank-related activities.The DMs were asked to involve all stakeholders at the panchayat and municipality level for approval after scanning all applications received during the programme.

The footfall in the camps has been over 4 lakhs and the number of applications has also been close to 4 lakhs. This is the second year, that such a programme has been taken up by the state government.