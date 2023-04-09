Chief of Defence Staff visits forward areas in North Bengal

DARJEELING: Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Anil Chauhan along with GOC, Trishakti Corps visited the Air Force Station in Hasimara, Alipurduar and forward areas of North Bengal on 8 and 9 April.

The Chief of Defence reviewed the progress of infrastructure development and operational and logistics preparedness in the area. He also interacted extensively with the troops deployed in the remote areas and appreciated their high morale and professionalism.

Later in the day, the CDS visited the Headquarters of Trishakti Corps at Sukna where he was briefed on the operational situation along the Northern borders in Sikkim.

CDS commended the formation for ensuring force preservation while also reaching out to assist the civil administration and local population in times of natural disasters and weather emergencies like the recent avalanche in East Sikkim.

An avalanche had struck at the 14th Mile on the Jawaharlal Nehru Road connecting Gangtok with Nathula Pass on the Indo-China border in Sikkim on 4 April noon.

The avalanche had left seven people dead and several others injured. The Army had played a crucial role in search and rescue operations after the avalanche.