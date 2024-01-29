Chief Minister wins hearts, interacts with locals

Cooch Behar: Once again, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won the hearts of the residents of Cooch Behar. Deviating from her official schedule, Banerjee mingled with the common people on Monday, spreading warmth and smiles on a cold, misty afternoon in Cooch



Behar town.

On Monday, Banerjee walked approximately 2 kilometers from Cooch Behar Circuit House to Ras Mela Maidan to attend the government distribution programme.

At 12 noon, she emerged from the Cooch Behar Circuit House and walked on foot to the venue, passing through Cooch Behar ABN Seal College, Cooch Behar Police Line, and Jail Khana Junction. During her walk, she greeted local people on the street, engaging in conversations and meeting the demands for autographs.

Hrittik Roy and Sanjeev Chowdhury, students of Nripendra Narayan High School in Cooch Behar, shared their excitement, saying: “School was over, but we stood in front of the school gate after hearing that the Chief Minister would pass through this road. Little did we imagine that she would come and talk to us.” Upon reaching the venue, Banerjee danced with girls from the local Bairati dance group and the tribal dance troupe before taking the stage. She even played the Dhamsa Madol with the artistes. On the same day, the Chief Minister handed over certificates to the recipients of Kanyashree, Sabuj Sathi, and Lakshmir Bhandar from the stage. In total, 198 projects were inaugurated by the Chief Minister.