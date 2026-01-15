Chief Minister to open Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench building on Jan 17

Jalpaiguri/Siliguri: The long-awaited permanent building of the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench of the Calcutta High Court will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on January 17. Ahead of the inauguration, Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) Mayor Gautam Deb inspected the infrastructural arrangements on Wednesday night.

During the inspection, engineers from the Public Works Department supervised construction of the inauguration stage. The Mayor reviewed the layout of the ceremonial dais, VVIP guest room, and entry arrangements, and expressed satisfaction with the lighting and overall preparedness of the permanent building.

Earlier, Gautam Deb held a meeting with the district administration at the Jalpaiguri Circuit House. Speaking to reporters, he said: “The state government has constructed the permanent Circuit Bench building at a cost of nearly Rs 501 crore. It is a matter of pride for the people of North Bengal. Initially, the Bench will serve five districts of North Bengal. Our happiness will further increase when all districts come under its jurisdiction,” Deb said. Senior Calcutta High Court officials later inspected the premises, while the Chief Justice is scheduled to arrive on Friday.

Meanwhile special traffic restriction will be imposed during the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s foundation stone laying programme of Mahakal Temple at Matigara in Siliguri as the programme will take place near the National Highway today.

On Thursday, Kazi Samsuddin Ahmed, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), visited the ceremony site to review preparations. The DCP said: “All necessary measures are being taken to ensure that the event does not cause inconvenience to the general public. Route diversions and movement restrictions for certain vehicles have been planned.”

According to a traffic advisory issued by the Siliguri Police Commissionerate, traffic regulation will be in effect today from 8 am to 9 pm at Paribahan Nagar More, Fulbari Bypass More, Bhaktinagar checkpost, IOC (Netaji) More, Sukna TCP More, and the Regulated Market area. No goods vehicles will be allowed to travel through the Checkpost More to City Centre, from Murder More to Phansidewa underpass, and from Regulated Market to Matigara area.

Buses traveling from Siliguri to Kolkata and Bihar will have to use the Nouka Ghat and Shiv Mandir routes. Local buses going to Panitanki, Kharibari, Bagdogra, and Bidhan Nagar will also have to follow the same instructions.

Similar restrictions will remain in force on January 17 from 6 am to 9 pm. For goods vehicles, there will be a restriction on movement from Checkpost Eastern Bypass through Noyapara to Gandar More.