Chief Minister to hold meeting to review safety measures in government hospitals

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting with the senior health officials on Thursday in Nabanna to review the safety and security issues at the government-run hospitals.



The principals of all the five medical colleges in the city, the Health secretary and other senior officials of the Health department will likely attend the meeting.

The principals of other medical colleges in the district will take part in the meeting virtually. It was learnt that the Chief Minister may take stock of the ongoing works that are being carried out in all the government hospitals to ensure the safety of the doctors, nursing staff and health workers.

Chief Secretary Manoj Pant recently issued directives to NS Nigam, Principal Secretary of the Health department to ensure the safety and security of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals at their workplaces, as well as to enhance the efficient functioning of the healthcare system.

The Health secretary has been asked to ensure adequate availability of on-duty rooms, washrooms, CCTVs and drinking water facilities in all hospitals.

“Works in this connection must be completed as early as possible. All medical colleges and hospitals and other health care institutions must be advised to ensure implementation of these measures in consultation with all stakeholders,” reads the letter.

The state government has appointed Shri Surajit Kar Purkayastha, IPS (retd), Chairman Satyendranath Tagore Civil Services Study Centre (SNTCSSC) and former DGP, for security audit of all Medical Colleges and Hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state government on Tuesday issued a notification cancelling the leave of police personnel from October 1 to November 8 unless there is an emergency to ensure no untoward incident occurs during the festive season.