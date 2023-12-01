Chief Minister to embark on North Bengal tour on December 6

Kolkata/Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will begin her North Bengal tour on December 6 during which she is expected to join a host of events, including attending several public distribution programmes.



According to sources in the state government, a business summit may be arranged in North Bengal when the Chief Minister will be touring

the place.

On December 8, Banerjee is expected to join a public distribution programme in which she will extend services of various state government schemes to the people of Darjeeling, Kurseong and Kalimpong.

She is expected to join a family programme also in Kurseong. She will then go to Dooars. On December 10, she will attend a patta distribution programme in Jalpaiguri’s Banarhat.

Business summit may be held on December 7 when eight districts from North Bengal will participate.

Incidentally, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a meeting with the District Magistrates (DMs) of eight districts of North Bengal to take stock of the preparation regarding the business meet. It is expected that the business summit will further explore the possibilities of setting up an Information Technology (I-T)

hub in North Bengal.

The Chief Minister has already directed I-T Secretary Rajiv Kumar to prepare a draft for the proposed I-T hub in North Bengal.

Banerjee during her speech at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS) proposed to set up the I-T hub.

Chief Minister Banerjee’s North Bengal trip gains political significance as Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to take place next year.

Meanwhile, Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri; Preeti Goyel, DM, Darjeeling; C Sudhakar, Commissioner of Police and other officials visited Kanchenjunga Stadium and Uttarkanya, the branch Secretariat of North Bengal, on Thursday.

Sources said that Banerjee is expected to hold a meeting with industrialists of eight districts of North Bengal in Siliguri. However, all the officials denied saying anything about the CM’s schedule.

Papia Ghosh, President of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress (plains) said: “We heard that CM will come to North Bengal. The schedule is not confirmed yet. However, we have started preparations at the party level.”

Sources said that the Chief Minister is expected to lay the foundation stone for the new cancer block of North Bengal Medical College and Hospital.