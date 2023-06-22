Chief Minister seeks report on Naxalbari incident

Siliguri: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has summoned a report on the Naxalbari incident where a man was allegedly beaten to death, triggering rioting and arson. One more person has been arrested in the case.



Gautam Deb, the Mayor of Siliguri, along with Arun Ghosh, the Sabhadhipati of Siliguri Mahakuma Parishad and Papiya Ghosh, the district President of Darjeeling district Trinamool Congress visited the Muribasti village on Thursday where several houses were vandalized and set on fire by a mob.

The Mayor talked to the villagers and requested them to maintain the peace in the area. He has assured to take appropriate steps in the incident.

“The incident is very unfortunate. Houses have been set on fire and vandalised. This is inappropriate. The Chief Minister has sought a report on the incident. I will prepare the report and send it. I have appealed to maintain peace and law and order in the area,” said Gautam Deb.

Incidentally, on Tuesday night, the gory body of a man named Sudhir Nagashia was recovered from the railway line in Muribasti area of Naxalbari block. It was alleged that he had been beaten to death over a parking issue in front of his four-year-old son. As soon as the news spread, people from the tribal community blocked the Asian Highway.

They allegedly vandalized many houses and set three houses on fire. The entire area turned into a battlefield around the protests on Wednesday.

One Akash Roy, a relative of the main accused Radha Roy was also arrested on Thursday morning in Naxalbari. The main accused, Radha Roy was arrested on Wednesday. Both of them were sent to the Siliguri Sub-Divisional Court on Thursday.

Praveen Prakash, the Superintendent of Darjeeling District Police said: “ An investigation is underway. We are keeping a close tab on the situation”