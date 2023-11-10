Chief Minister likely to visit North Bengal for 3 days in Dec

Darjeeling: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit North Bengal in the first week of December. Though there is no official confirmation yet, sources state that it could be a three-day-long visit from December 5.



Mamata Banerjee was in North Bengal in September this year for the Dhupguri by-election campaign. With Trinamool’s success in the recently-concluded elections, including rural polls in North Bengal, preparations are already on for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024. The visit could include the Hills also.

The Chief Minister could visit the flood-affected areas of Kalimpong. Incidentally, a flash flood in the Teesta River had ravaged Sikkim and contiguous areas of Kalimpong district along the Teesta on November 4. Owing to her injury in the leg, Banerjee could not visit after the calamity though she had sent ministers to oversee relief and rehabilitation work. However, now, with improvement in the condition of her legs, the Chief Minister during her visit to North Bengal could visit the flood ravaged areas, feel political observers.

Banerjee is also scheduled to hold two administrative meetings in North Bengal during her stay. However, her itinerary for her visit has not been finalised yet.

She would also address issues pertaining to tea garden workers. The rural polls have indicated a favorable swing for the TMC in the tea belt. Banerjee would definitely try to encash this for the forthcoming polls, feel observers.

Minimum wages for tea garden workers has been a long standing demand of the workers. Though a committee has been constituted with representatives of the management, workers union representatives and government representatives, nothing much has materialised yet despite multiple rounds of meeting of the committee.

In the Hills, there is a demand for ‘pattas’ (land documents) for the land in the present possession of workers in tea gardens.

The BJP had been faring well in North Bengal in the past Lok Sabha elections. However, many have started raising questions regarding BJPs failure to live up to assurances made prior to polls. TMC would definitely encash on these issues to create a dent in the saffron brigade’s vote share in these parts. Hence Banerjee’s visit before the Lok Sabha elections is of importance, opine political pundits.