Chief Minister likely to inaugurate Kalighat Skywalk before Kali Puja

Kolkata: The Kalighat Skywalk, a pet project of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, that connects SP Mukherjee Road till Kalighat Temple is likely to be inaugurated before the Kali Puja.

If all goes according to the plan, Banerjee will dedicate the skywalk for the devotees on October 28, two days ahead of the Kali Puja.

“Work, mostly finishing touches, is ongoing in full swing. The agency which is executing the work has been directed to handover the completed skywalk latest by October 27. If everything goes as per plan then the Chief Minister will unveil the skywalk on October 28,” said local councillor Prabir Mukhopadhyay. The skywalk, with length of 407 m and breadth of 10.4 m, will have both staircases and escalators.

Facilities of elevators will also be there. There are five places along the skywalk where the peak of the Kalighat temple has been designed to add to the aesthetic look . An air conditioned mall is coming up just beside the skywalk where the hawkers who used to sit in and around the temple would be rehabilitated. Presently, they have been temporarily shifted to Hazra Park where they are running their business. There will be a walkway from the skywalk right upto the mall. “We are hopeful of a brisk business in the mall where we will be rehabilitated,” said a hawker.

Work for the skywalk had started in 2021 and had missed several deadlines that included July and August end too. The total cost involved in the construction has been to the tune of Rs 83 crore.

The roads namely Kali Temple Road, Gurupada Halder Road and Sadananda Road in close vicinity of the temple have been damaged due to piling work associated with construction of the skywalk. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation will undertake thorough revamp of these roads.