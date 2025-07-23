Chief Minister launches ‘Amader Para Amader Somadhan’ scheme for villages

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a new programme titled “Amader Para, Amader Somadhan” aimed at resolving minor local issues in villages across the state.

This first-of-its-kind initiative will empower citizens to decide how funds are spent in their localities, ensuring that development priorities are shaped by the people themselves rather than being imposed from the top.

“The Centre has withheld our due funds amounting to over Rs 1.75 lakh crore. Still, with the blessings of the people, we are continuing 94 social welfare schemes despite the Centre’s deprivation,” Banerjee said. “Often, small issues such as installing a tap or erecting an electric pole need urgent attention in ‘paras’ [localities]. Through this new programme, our government will reach out directly to the grassroots. We must remember—‘small is beautiful’,” she added.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Atmanirbhar Bharat” slogan, Banerjee said the phrase holds little relevance for Bengal, as the state is compelled to be self-reliant in all respects.

Under the new scheme, government officials will visit every locality to listen to grievances, register demands and oversee implementation. The programme will span two months, beginning August 2. Each centre will cover three polling booths, forming one unit for a locality. “We have around 80,000 booths, so it will take around two months to complete the entire exercise,” Banerjee said.

Officials will remain at each booth for an entire day, where a designated space will be set up for villagers to voice their concerns. A special fund of Rs 8,000 crore has been sanctioned, with Rs 10 lakh allocated per booth.

A state-level task force headed by the Chief Secretary will monitor the programme, alongside district-level task forces. Police will also be involved to ensure smooth coordination.

Banerjee also clarified that the Duare Sarkar programme will continue and may return in December.

Meanwhile, day after Jagdeep Dhankhar resigned as Vice President, citing health reasons, replying to a question by the media, Banerjee claimed that the 74-year-old is a healthy man.

“I don’t want to make any comment about this. Let’s see what happens. He is a healthy man. I think his health is absolutely okay,” Banerjee said of Dhankhar.