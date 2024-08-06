Chief Minister inaugurates ‘Van Mahotsav 2024’ at Assembly

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated “Vana Mahotsav 2024” at the Assembly stressing on the importance of planting trees. During her speech, Banerjee said that her government has planted 20 crore mangroves to check erosion.

Banerjee urged the Speaker Biman Bandopadhyay to hand over a sapling to all the MLAs when “Van Mahotsav” celebration will be carried out next year. “Every year I attend the programme. We all should protect greeneries. The state Forest department has already planted 20 crore mangroves to prevent soil erosion. Forest cover has also increased in the state from 4,000 square km to 16,000 square km. The state government is also giving a sapling to the family when a baby is born. Many people are also living in the forest areas. People and greeneries both are important,” Banerjee said. Urging people not to destroy greeneries, Banerjee said: “Don’t cause any damage to the greeneries.

We have to be careful that we don’t destroy trees. I would urge the Speaker so that a sapling is given to all the MLAs and also those who will be present at the programme from next year.”

“Sabuj Lagao, Sabuj Bachao” (Plant trees, save trees), a song which was written and composed by the Chief Minister was being played during the programme. Besides, Chief Minister and Speaker, Deputy Speaker Asish Banerjee, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay, State Forest Minister Birbaha Hansda, Chief Government Whip Nirmal Ghosh and Deputy Chief Government Whip Debasish Kumar were also present at the programme.

Chief Minister Banerjee has time and again reiterated the need for conservation of greenery in Bengal. Following her advice, the state Forest department has taken up a host of initiatives for the conservation of greeneries.