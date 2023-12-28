Chief Minister inaugurates several projects

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Thursday, inaugurated several state government projects from the Lokenath Temple premises in Chakla, North 24-Parganas.



Banerjee inaugurated Sri Sri Lokenath Sevashram Sangha which has come up at an approximate cost of Rs 4.97 crore in Chakla.

Under this project, a new hall room has been set up where Prasads will be served to the devotees. A huge number of people can be accommodated at a time. Around 28 shops have been constructed to sell flowers and puja utensils. The kitchen room has been renovated and the ticket counter has been set up.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated several other projects, including the widening of Sodepur-Madhyamgram road and Madhavpur-Kankinara roads in North 24-Parganas. PWD has carried out the projects and the state government has spent around Rs 27 crore for these two projects. She said that after coming to power, to ensure better connectivity, her government has constructed 1.10 lakh km of roads.

“From MGNREGA, Banglar Bari, to Grameen Sadak Yojana, they (Centre) have stopped all our funds. Centre collects tax from us and in return gives us a meagre amount and shows as if they are doing a lot. We are the ones who provide piped water supply to all the households (across the State) We give lands, do the maintenance, and give 75% (share in schemes). They only give 25 per cent and claim that the BJP gives water to every household. They do not. They are making false claims.”