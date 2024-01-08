Chief Minister inaugurates projects worth about Rs 61.50 crore for the Sunderbans

Sagar Island: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, inaugurated a slew of projects worth Rs 61.50 crore for the benefit of the people of Sunderbans from the helipad at Sagar.



Banerjee reached Sagar Islands on Monday to oversee last minute preparations for the annual congregation in which the state government hopes to see a huge turnout of pilgrims this year. She virtually inaugurated six drinking water projects worth Rs 43.20 crore, executed by the state Public Health Engineering which is expected to benefit 8500 people.

The two infrastructure projects unveiled by Banerjee and executed by the Sunderbans Affairs department include Ganga Setu at Patharpratima worth Rs 7.66 crore and another foot overbridge at Namkhana worth Rs 2.71 crore. The two projects will benefit 70000 people of Sunderbans. She also unveiled lighting arrangements worth Rs 7.65 crore .

“We have waived pilgrim tax for those who will be visiting the Sagar Islands from January 9 to 15.

There is insurance coverage for all visiting the fair. There was a time when Gangasagar hardly had any arrangements for the pilgrims who used to say that one can go to other pilgrimages several times but Gangagasar only once. However, we have introduced several facilities making it possible to visit throughout the year. We have arranged for several facilities at Sagar that include three helipads, air ambulance, a guest house inside the premises of Kapil Muni temple and a new jetty at Lot-8,” she claimed.

She urged the people not to be instigated by any sort of provocation. “The administration should be alert and ensure that pilgrims do not crowd Lot-8 in huge numbers. The safety and security of the pilgrims should be our top priority,” she maintained.