Chief Minister inaugurates museum at state Assembly

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday inaugurated the museum at the basement of the Platinum Jubilee Memorial Building at the state Assembly.



Banerjee said that the museum will showcase the history of Bengal before and after partition. It will also depict the annals of history to the future generations.

The museum will provide immense joy to the students and foreign visitors alike. Banerjee proposed that no entry fees should be taken from students who are interested in visiting the museum.

After visiting the museum, Banerjee expressed her happiness over the construction of two statues — one of Netaji and the other of Gandhiji.

“Both the statues have been constructed in such a manner they appear alive. It’s great craftsmanship. I would urge the Speaker to consider if the statues of Rabindranath Tagore, Kazi Nazrul Islam and BR Ambedkar can be set up at the museum,” Banerjee said.

Speaker Biman Bandyopadhyay said that the museum will showcase the rich history of the state Assembly and the legislative council that came into being in the state.

The museum will also display how the legislative council functioned in pre-Independence days and the transfer of power from the British.

Fiberglass representations of art forms of different states and foreign countries will also be on display. There will be papers related to the eve of 1947 when the province was partitioned into West Bengal and East Pakistan, and the Bengal Legislative Assembly

was constituted.