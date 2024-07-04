Chief Minister holds courtesy meet with artistes

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday held a courtesy meeting with members of Desh Bachao Gana Mancha at Soujanyo Auditorium in Alipore on Wednesday late afternoon. The organisation had sought an appointment from Banerjee.



Kabir Suman, Nachiketa, Pratul Mukhopadhyay, Joy Goswami, Samir Putatunda, Debojyoti Ghosh, Suman Bhattacharjee were present at the meeting.

Sources said there was no serious deliberation in the meeting which was dominated by songs, poems and exchange of pleasantries. Kabir Suman, Nachiketa, Pratul Mukhopadhyay sang while Joy Goswami recited.

“We spent time in an adda mood and there was no political discussion.

The Chief Minister interacted individually with all of us and enquired about us and our family,“ said Pratul Mukhopadhyay.

Musician Debojyoti Ghosh said that the Chief Minister wants to see the forum‘s activities spread further and praised how it was functioning.

Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim, and Cabinet ministers Aroop Biswas and Indranil Sen were among others who were present during the meeting.