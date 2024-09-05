Chief Minister hands over job letter to ‘lynched’ migrant worker’s wife

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday handed over a job letter to the wife of Sabir Malik, a migrant worker who was allegedly beaten to death by members of a cow vigilante group in Haryana over suspicion



of eating beef.

Malik’s wife Shakila Sardar Malik met Banerjee at Nabanna where she was handed over the appointment letter of job at the Land and Land Reforms department’s office at Basanti in South 24 Parganas which is close to her residence.

Nabanna sources said, Shakila will work as an attendant for one year and will be provided a job of Group D in another department after completing one year. Shakila was accompanied by her four-year-old daughter during the meeting. It is learnt that Banerjee has assured all possible support to Shakila and her family.

On Sunday, under the instructions of the Chief Minister, a team led by Samirul Islam, chairman of West Bengal Migrant Workers Welfare Board and a TMC Rajya Sabha MP from Bengal met with the deceased ‘s family.

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Dola Sen met with Malik’s family members on Tuesday.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh had posted on his X handle on Monday that the Chief Minister will provide job to the next of kin of the migrant labourer who fell victim to alleged lynching at Haryana’s Charkhi Dadri district

on August 27.

Seven people, including two minors, were arrested in connection with the death. According to Haryana police, the accused had called Malik to a shop on the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles and then started thrashing him.