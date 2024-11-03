Chief Minister greets people on Bhai Phonta, pens special song

Kolkata: Bhai Phonta (Bhai Dooj) was celebrated across the state on Sunday with the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greeting the people of Bengal on the occasion. Banerjee took to social media to wish denizens on the auspicious occasion of Bhai Phonta.

Banerjee composed a special song on Bhai Phonta and it was uploaded on social media by a leader in her party’s IT cell. The song which was written and composed by Banerjee. The first two lines were uploaded on social media. The song penned by Banerjee begins with the lines: “Bhai er Kopale Dilam Phonta/Mangaldeep-e Jaluk Sikha”.

Known by various names such as Bhai Phonta in Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra and Gujarat the festival showcases the diverse traditions of different regions. Bhai Phonta is a festival that honours the cherished bond between brothers and sisters. This auspicious occasion, observed on the second day after Diwali, holds deep cultural significance and has roots in Hindu mythology, particularly the story of Lord Yamraj visiting his sister Yamuna.

Political personalities also took part in the celebration. Senior Trinamool Congress leader and state power minister Aroop Biswas like every year went to an old age home in Tollygunge to take Bhai Phonta from the elderly women. More than 100 elderly women gave Bhai Phonta to Biswas. Biswas later said that he has been visiting this old age home since 2005. Nusrat Jahan, Kausani Mukherjee, June Maliah also took part in the programme.

However, in Kolkata, Medical Bank organised its 30th Bhai Phonta programme with the destitute children. As many as 200 street children took part in the event organised by Medical Bank near Shobhabazar Metro station.

The sisters put tika on the forehead of their brothers and blessed them. Sweets were distributed. Sisters perform rituals like applying tilak, conducting aarti, and preparing special meals, all while praying for their brothers’ wellbeing and long life. The event is an opportunity for siblings to express their love, strengthening family bonds. In an interesting development, former Kolkata’s Mayor Sovan Chatterjee and his companion Baisakhi Banerjee went to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s house to take Bhai Phonta. Senior Trinamool Congress leaders like Firhad Hakim, Rajib Banerjee and many others. Like every year, Bhai Phonta was organised at Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat.