Chief Minister develops infection on leg after injury on Spain tour

Kolkata: Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, while virtually inaugurating Puja pandals on Saturday, said she developed an infection on her leg after she received an injury for the second time while touring Spain.



After her return to the city she had undergone a surgery and also developed an infection. Despite having a blow on the same injury that she had received inside the helicopter in June, she discharged all her responsibilities on the foreign land and did not cut short her trip.

After her return she consulted a doctor.

“I developed an infection that has given me enough trouble. For the past 15 days I struggled a lot to reduce infection. I still have pain in my leg. I hope the situation will improve soon,” Banerjee said.

She was injured when the helicopter in which she was flying made an emergency landing at the Sevoke Airbase near Siliguri in the northern part of the state due to bad weather in June this year.

Banerjee received injuries on her leg and waist while alighting from the helicopter. After primary treatment, she headed towards Bagdogra Airport by road. She had left for Kolkata from the airport in her chopper. Banerjee was taken to the SSKM Hospital and later released on the same day after she had insisted on returning home. She had remained under medication at home.