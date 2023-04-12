Chief Minister convenes high-level meeting at Nabanna on April 26

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will chair a high-level meeting at Nabanna on April 26 to take stock of the various works being executed by the different departments.

According to Nabanna sources, all ministers in charge, ministers of state and secretaries, including joint secretaries of various government departments have been directed to remain present in the meeting.

Messages have been sent to all the concerned officials who will have to be present in the meeting convened by the Chief Minister.

The CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) has issued directions to send certain reports by April 19 through e-mail. It has been communicated in detail about the information that has been sought by the CMO.

The details of funds sanctioned for the 2022-2023 fiscal and the amount spent for development work has been sought. Utilisation certificates for the completed projects should be sent along with those which cannot be completed specifying reasons for the delay.

The reports should be sent through the additional chief secretary/principal secretary/ secretary of different departments. The reports will be analysed for a week and accordingly, the matter will be taken up by Banerjee.

The Panchayat elections may be held in May, and so Banerjee wants to have a fair understanding of the work status. She is expected to pass the necessary directions for finishing the remaining work on a war footing before the poll date/dates are announced.