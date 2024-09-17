Chief Minister assures all help; state to provide aid to rain-affected victims

Kolkata: The state government will provide compensation to the people who have suffered losses due to heavy rainfall in the state in the past few days.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a television interview said that she was monitoring the situation and all sorts of help will be extended to the people who have been affected by the heavy rainfall.

“Mud houses have collapsed in various places. We will take care of the people who have been affected or whose houses have collapsed. In several places electrical wires snapped. There is always a risk of electrocution. Safety issues have to be taken care of. People in vulnerable areas have been taken to relief centres. State government is with the affected people. I have been monitoring the situation. We are ready to provide any help to the affected people,” Banerjee said while giving an interview to a vernacular news channel.

Heavy rainfall in the coastal districts and other areas, caused by a deep depression and persistent rain over the past three days, has inundated low-lying areas in various parts of the region. The rainfall affected normal life in several districts, including West Midnapore, Bankura. In West Midnapore, water level of the Shilabati River was flowing above danger level, an official said.

“Smt. @MamataOfficial assured that the State Administration is actively monitoring the flood-like situation. She emphasised that DMs, SPs and the local leadership are working around the clock, coordinating efforts to ensure that relief materials reach the affected communities,” Trinamool Congress said in its post on X.

Paddy farmers in several blocks suffered losses due to rising water levels. In the Sundarbans, continuous rainfall and strong winds have caused significant damage. Relief materials are being stocked, and officials are on standby for relief work. Water overflowed a bridge over the Brahmadanga Canal in Bankura. West Midnapore district administration assured that the administration has stocked relief materials and kept a relief camp ready if needed. The local administration has also assured residents that the situation is under control. Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rain lashed parts of southern West Bengal, including Kolkata, on Monday under the impact of a deep depression in the region.

Banerjee, who is the party supremo of Trinamool Congress, asked her party men in the districts to extend all help to the affected people. “We were, are, and will always be with the people. In a tragic incident in Nanoor, Birbhum, a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, resulting in the injury of four individuals. Responding to this calamity, our leader, Shri Kajal Sheikh, visited the affected area to assess the situation and ensure that necessary relief materials reached those in need,” Trinamool Congress posted further on X.

