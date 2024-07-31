Chief Minister: Aditya Birla Group plans to open a world-class edu institution in city

Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Tuesday that the Aditya Birla Group which has ongoing and in-pipeline projects worth Rs 5000 crore in different sectors like cement and paints manufacturing is planning to open a world-class educational institute in the city.



Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla group, met Banerjee at Nabanna on Tuesday afternoon and discussed the business opportunities of Bengal and their investment intentions in the state. Banerjee assured him of full support from the state government in his business investments. After the meeting, Banerjee took to her social media handle and wrote: “They (the Aditya Birla Group) are having ongoing/ in- pipeline projects worth Rs 5000 crore in different sectors like cement and paints manufacturing. They are also planning to open a world class educational institute in the city and they have other plans too for fresh investments.

We discussed all this and I assured him of our support.”