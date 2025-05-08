Chief Justice of Cal HC arrives in Jalpaiguri to oversee handover of Circuit Bench infrastructure

Jalpaiguri: The long-anticipated moment has arrived as Calcutta High Court Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam reached Jalpaiguri on Wednesday afternoon to attend a key event marking the handover of the permanent infrastructure for the Jalpaiguri Circuit Bench.

On Thursday morning, the Chief Justice will visit the under-construction circuit bench site at Paharpur, where he is scheduled to formally accept the handover of the completed infrastructure from the Jalpaiguri district administration by signing the relevant documents. Officials have confirmed that final touches to the project are being carried out at a rapid pace in preparation for his inspection.

At present, the circuit bench operates from a temporary facility at the Zilla Parishad’s Dak Bungalow on Station Road in Jalpaiguri. The permanent complex at Paharpur is nearing completion and includes the main building, entry gate, front boundary wall, and a dedicated service road to ensure smooth access from National Highway 27.

Superintendent of Police Khandbahale Umesh Ganapath said: “National Highway 27 is the only direct route to the permanent site of Circuit Bench from Jalpaiguri Road Station, the town, or from Siliguri.

To ease traffic movement, we proposed a separate service road exclusively for vehicles accessing the circuit bench. This will prevent congestion on the national highway.

The construction is nearly complete.” As of Tuesday, work on the service road, boundary wall, and painting of the main building was underway at full speed. A steady presence of engineers and government officials has been observed on-site, ensuring that all elements are ready for the Chief Justice’s arrival.

District Magistrate Shama Parveen confirmed: “The Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court is visiting on Thursday to inspect the permanent infrastructure of the circuit bench.”