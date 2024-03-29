Chief Commissioner of Rly Safety inspects Beleghata to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) stretch

Kolkata: The Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety (CCRS) Janak Kumar Garg inspected the newly-built Beleghata to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay (Ruby) stretch of Orange Line on Friday.



CCRS inspection and approval is mandatory for commissioning of the stretch. At present, Metro services are available on Kavi Subhash to Hemanta Mukhopadhya (Ruby) stretch of the Orange Line. Garg inspected entry and exit Gates, AFC-PC Gates, ticketing system, escalators, lifts, signage boards, fire detection and suppression system and other passenger amenities, electronic interlocking (EI) system and signal equipment room at Beleghata, Barun Sengupta, Ritwik Ghatak and VIP Bazar stations on Thursday evening.

He also held a high-level meeting with Metro Railway and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) officials on Thursday. Meanwhile, on Friday, he started his inspection from Beleghata Metro Station and inspected tracks, points, viaduct, girders, ramp etc while undertaking a trolley inspection on this stretch up to Hemanta Mukhopadhyay Station. Apart from this, a speed trial on this stretch was also conducted. During this inspection, V K Srivastava, Principal Chief Engineer and Additional General Manager (AGM), other high-level Metro Railway officials, Amit Roy, PED and other officials of RVNL accompanied him.

Garg had also conducted inspection of the newly-built Dum Dum Cantonment Metro Station and undertook a trolley inspection from Noapara to Dum Dum Cantonment Station on Thursday. He inspected all the amenities provided at the Metro station as well as the interchanging arrangements with Eastern Railway there. Apart from this, speed trial on the stretch was also conducted at a maximum speed of 75 kilometre per hour.

Metro Railway estimates a footfall of 66,000 commuters using the Dumdum Cantonment Station of Yellow Line, i.e. Noapara-Barasat via Biman Bandar Metro project by 2035. According to the Metro, the Dumdum Cantonment Station is going to be one of the inter-changing points of Metro Railway and Eastern Railway.

As Dumdum Cantonment Station of ER is adjacent to the newly-built Dumdum Cantonment Metro Station, the Metro officials expect people coming from Sealdah North section, including Barasat, Basirhat, Taki, Hasnabad and Bongaon to commute using this station. Also the commuters of Howrah, Hooghly and Barrackpore will be able to reach the station from Noapara and to board the trains of ER.