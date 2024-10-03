Chhawafeli to become new safari destination in Gorumara

Jalpaiguri: A new safari destination is all set to come up at Gorumara in a bid to give tourism a boost. The Forest department also plans to introduce a unique selfie zone at Gorumara National Park, where visitors can capture photos with elephants without



disturbing or touching them. This initiative aims to enhance the experience of wildlife enthusiasts and is set to launch at Dhupjhora.

Dwijaa Pratim Sen, Divisional Forest Officer of the Gorumara Wildlife Division, stated: “Tourists will be able to take pictures with elephants in a safe, controlled environment. The selfie zone at Dhupjhora will allow visitors to enjoy the experience without causing any disturbance to the animals. Additionally, tourists can watch the elephants bathe in the Murti River and participate in a tribal dance in the evening as part of the same package.

Tickets are available both online and offline.”The Forest department has also announced Chhawafeli as the latest destination for safari-goers visiting Gorumara. Located near Neora Jungle Camp, Chhawafeli offers breathtaking views, with Gorumara forest on one side and lush tea plantations on the other, alongside the serene Neora River.

This picturesque location is being developed as a new point of interest for tourists. Vikas V, Divisional Forest Officer of the Jalpaiguri Forest Division, shared: “Chhawafeli will serve as a new drop-off point for car safaris. Tourists can enjoy food prepared by local forest dwellers and have the opportunity to purchase handmade crafts from them, adding a cultural dimension to their visit.”

Dibyendu Deb, Secretary of the Lataguri Hotel and Resort Owners Welfare Association, expressed excitement about the new developments, stating: “Chhawafeli is a beautiful spot where elephants often come to drink water from the Neora River and a variety of bird species, including peacocks, can be spotted.

These new additions to the car safari experience are sure to increase tourist interest in the area.”