Chhath Puja: KMDA to shut Rabindra, Subhas Sarobar

Kolkata: The Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA) will close the gates of Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar from 10 am on Sunday (October 26), with complete closure on October 27 and 28, to prevent the observance of Chhath Puja at the two waterbodies.

“Morning walkers will be allowed till Sunday morning, after which we will begin closing and barricading the premises. All 12 gates of Rabindra Sarobar and eight of Subhas Sarobar will be secured with temporary bamboo structures, each around 25 feet long. The gates will be locked with iron chains and banners will be put up stating that performing Chhath rituals in the waterbody is banned. The barricading process takes time, so closure has to begin a day in advance. Adequate security personnel will be deployed at the gates and along the boundaries to prevent any forceful entry,” said a KMDA official. This year, the Chhath rituals will be observed on October 27 evening and October 28 morning.

The six clubs located in and around Rabindra Sarobar—Lake Friends Swimming Club, The Calcutta Swimming Club, Indian Life Saving Society, Bengal Rowing Club, Lake Club and Calcutta Rowing Club—will remain shut after 4 pm on Sunday and will continue to be closed till October 28.

“We will adhere to the KMDA’s guidelines regarding closure,” said Subhasis Dasgupta, executive committee member of Lake Club.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has prohibited Chhath rituals at both Rabindra Sarobar and Subhas Sarobar, and KMDA officials said all possible measures are being taken to ensure compliance. In 2018, thousands of worshippers had violated prohibitory orders to perform rituals at the sites. As an alternative, KMDA has arranged 39 ghats, including 24 permanent ones, in areas such as Tollygunge, Golf Gardens, Dhakuria, Bikramgarh, Kasba, Patuli, Layelka, Nonadanga, and Regent Estate, where rituals can be performed.

Like last year, only green firecrackers will be permitted during Chhath and these can be burst only between 6 am and 8 am. The use of DJ music or multiple loudspeakers to amplify sound remains banned.