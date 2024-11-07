Chhath Puja: Glass bangles in high demand across state

Kolkata: As Chhath Puja draws near, the demand for traditional glass bangles has skyrocketed in markets across Kolkata and other parts of Bengal. Along with the customary offerings like bananas and fruits, glass bangles have become a staple for women preparing for the annual festival. Vibrantly coloured bangles have become synonymous with the celebration, reflecting the festive spirit that is central to Chhath Puja.

In bustling markets across the city, vendors have set up stalls brimming with glass bangles in a dazzling array of colours — red, blue, yellow, green, and orange — capturing the attention of shoppers. With Chhath Puja set to begin at dawn on Thursday, Wednesday saw a surge in last-minute shoppers eager to pick up their bangles. Popular shopping spots in Kolkata, including Bhawanipur, Esplanade and Burra Bazar, Gariahat were teeming with customers.

For many women, buying glass bangles is an inseparable part of the Chhath Puja tradition. Shoppers like Sakshi Burman and Purnima Jha shared how the ritual has become a vital custom.

“Just like alta, sindoor, mehendi and mangalsutra, glass bangles are a must for Chhath Puja. Women can’t celebrate the festival without them,” said Purnima. Sakshi added that she had bought several dozen bangles not just for herself, but also as gifts for relatives and neighbors. “It’s a tradition to exchange bangles with family and friends. We look forward to it every year,” she said. Vendors across the city have reported a significant increase in sales, with many stalls selling out quickly.

Prices for glass bangles range from Rs 30 to Rs 200 per dozen, depending on the quality. Shoppers are choosing bangles based on their preferences and budgets, ensuring that every household is ready for the celebration.

As the festival approaches, the sight of women walking through the markets with colourful bangles in hand highlights the deep cultural significance of Chhath Puja, a time when vibrant traditions unite families and communities.