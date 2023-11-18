Chhath Puja: Gayatri Ghat on Adi Ganga undergoes facelift

Kolkata: Ahead of the Chhath Puja, the Gayatri Ghat on the Adi Ganga is being renovated with Bidhayak Elaka Unnayan Prakalpa (BEUP) fund to ensure the safety of devotees.



It was learnt that the renovation cost is around Rs 22 lakh approximately and the work would involve building a cantilever retaining structure, staircases with paver blocks, two changing rooms and balconies on both flanks of the ghat.

Adequate lighting arrangements are also being made at the ghat located near DL Khan Road at Vidyasagar Colony. The ghat was a temporary one when it initially came up but over the years has attracted a large number of devotees during Chhath Puja, it was learnt.

Locals are of the opinion that unless it is fixed there could be accidents.

The ghat, it was learnt, was named after the mother of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who in 2009 had disbursed a good amount from MP fund to build underground sewerage lines and drainage system, apart from water supply lines and street lights in the area. The ghat, it was learnt, is the last one on the northern side of Tolly Nullah.